Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

LON:HFG opened at GBX 964 ($12.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 981.71. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 880 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,296 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £497,930.40 ($650,634.26). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 65,242 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total value of £668,078.08 ($872,962.34).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

