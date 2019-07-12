Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.49.

NYSE HLT opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

