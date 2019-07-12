Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.40 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 30,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 458.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

