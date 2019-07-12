Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,912,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,370% from the previous session’s volume of 117,928 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($8.85). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 892,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr bought 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

