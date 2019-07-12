Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HWDN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities upgraded Howden Joinery Group to an add rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 512 ($6.69) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN stock opened at GBX 485.10 ($6.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.74. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 541.80 ($7.08).

In related news, insider Karen Caddick bought 3,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £15,540 ($20,305.76).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.