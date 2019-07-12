HSBC Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 220 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 212.29 ($2.77).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 159.32 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

In other Barclays news, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.