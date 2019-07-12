HSBC Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.77 ($10.20).

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.59 ($7.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a fifty-two week high of €9.66 ($11.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.33.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

