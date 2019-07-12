HSBC Reiterates “€5.30” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

HSBC set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.99 ($5.80).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.