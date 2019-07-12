Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Iamgold from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.