Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.15.

HSE stock opened at C$12.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.18 and a 12 month high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

