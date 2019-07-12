HUZU Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88.00 (HUZU)

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. HUZU has a total market capitalization of $141,835.00 and $88.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUZU has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One HUZU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HUZU Profile

HUZU (HUZU) is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 4,385,247 coins and its circulating supply is 4,351,652 coins. HUZU’s official Twitter account is @huzucoin. HUZU’s official message board is medium.com/@enrico_22150. The official website for HUZU is huzu.io.

HUZU Coin Trading

HUZU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUZU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUZU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

