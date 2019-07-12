Hydro (HYDRO) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $110,035.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.75 or 0.05623720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00034138 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,453,999,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, Mercatox, IDAX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

