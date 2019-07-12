Ibstock’s (IBST) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBST. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 290.29 ($3.79).

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 286.80 ($3.75). The company has a market cap of $976.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

