iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ICAD opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.04. iCAD has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. Analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $984,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 218.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iCAD by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 96,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.