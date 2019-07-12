Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.56

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.56 and traded as high as $149.48. Icon shares last traded at $148.57, with a volume of 3,732 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Icon by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

