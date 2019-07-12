iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the May 30th total of 142,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:IFMK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 208,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. iFresh has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Get iFresh alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iFresh stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of iFresh at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.