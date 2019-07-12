Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,836.82 ($37.07).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 2,030.50 ($26.53) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,959.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 31.28 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

