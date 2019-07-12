Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 26,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

