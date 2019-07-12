Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFXA. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.48 ($24.97).

IFXA stock opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

