Informa (LON:INF) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital lowered Informa to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 870.73 ($11.38).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 836.80 ($10.93) on Monday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 805.77. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06.

In related news, insider John Rishton bought 6,482 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.