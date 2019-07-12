Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities set a $68.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Inphi to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of IPHI opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.97 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $507,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,764,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,059 shares of company stock worth $3,600,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

