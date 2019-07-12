Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Director Sells $18,720,000.00 in Stock

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inseego stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,562. Inseego Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $401.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities decreased their price target on Aquabounty Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Cowen started coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inseego by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.