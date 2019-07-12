Insider Buying: Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) Insider Buys A$133,736.09 in Stock

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) insider Peter Summers bought 249,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$133,736.09 ($94,848.29).

AVJ stock opened at A$0.62 ($0.44) on Friday. Avjennings Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.46 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of A$0.75 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83.

About Avjennings

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pty Ltd.

