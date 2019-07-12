Insider Buying: BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Major Shareholder Acquires 73,476 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 73,476 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $1,335,058.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlueLinx alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 2,335 shares of BlueLinx stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $43,431.00.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 606.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXC shares. TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 398.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 28.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlueLinx by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.