Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider James Turner purchased 11 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) per share, with a total value of £194.70 ($254.41).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.38. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,843 ($24.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,061 ($26.93).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

