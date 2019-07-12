Insider Buying: Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Major Shareholder Buys $15,712.72 in Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $15,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,343 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,134.54.

On Friday, July 5th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,116 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,115.36.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, International L.P. Elliott bought 2,671 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.26.

On Monday, July 1st, International L.P. Elliott bought 2,860 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.80.

On Thursday, June 27th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,771 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,761.90.

On Tuesday, June 25th, International L.P. Elliott bought 2,834 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,477.66.

On Friday, June 21st, International L.P. Elliott bought 5,818 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,943.80.

On Wednesday, June 19th, International L.P. Elliott bought 5,772 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,659.40.

On Thursday, June 13th, International L.P. Elliott bought 3,182 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,124.22.

On Monday, June 17th, International L.P. Elliott bought 8,321 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,232.20.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $363.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 170.50% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $507.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Management Corp increased its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,372 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,701 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 1st quarter worth $11,235,000.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.