Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) CEO Sells $18,341,625.00 in Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.59. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,343,000 after buying an additional 781,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,980,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,122,000 after buying an additional 149,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $360,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,163,000 after buying an additional 202,534 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.97.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

