Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew J. Surdykowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $91.55. 1,773,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,732. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.26.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

