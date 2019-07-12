Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 5,055 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $197,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nancy Lipson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $189,815.25.

On Friday, June 14th, Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $181,980.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $174,397.50.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. 4,164,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,915,397. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,070,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653,939 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,289,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,490 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 299,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,581,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,969,000 after acquiring an additional 564,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

