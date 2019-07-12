Insider Selling: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Sells $605,766.48 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PHM opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Engie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,802,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,647,000 after purchasing an additional 695,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,530,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,724,000 after purchasing an additional 361,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,102,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 714,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,738,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

