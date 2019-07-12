Insider Selling: Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Sells 3,319 Shares of Stock

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 3,319 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $66,678.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SDI opened at $20.25 on Friday. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.01 million for the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

About Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

