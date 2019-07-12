Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Insider Sells $207,114.30 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Gerrit Klaerner sold 5,826 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $207,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Empire lifted their price objective on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

