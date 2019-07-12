Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Insys Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Insys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

INSY stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. 1,321,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,592. Insys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6,579,900.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.21.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,430.37% and a negative net margin of 346.61%. The company’s revenue was down 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on cannabinoids and drug delivery systems that address unmet patient needs. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.