International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $234,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,693. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

