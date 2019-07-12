Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.98

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.05. Intevac shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,320 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intevac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Intevac alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,313.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intevac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intevac by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intevac by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Intevac by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.