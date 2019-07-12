Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.74, 259,211 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 212,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 156,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter.

