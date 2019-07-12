Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77, 7,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 35,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UDN)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

