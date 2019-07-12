Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.39

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70,711 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

