Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.39, approximately 13,107 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 42,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,918,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,513,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

