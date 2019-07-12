Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Investar stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 10,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,697. The firm has a market cap of $238.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64. Investar has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other Investar news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $29,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1,138.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Investar by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

