IOTA Trading Down 8.5% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $988.77 million and $17.17 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Exrates, Ovis and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00266969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.01398446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00026402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00130454 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.52 or 0.05671039 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Ovis, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Coinone, FCoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

