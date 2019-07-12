iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading Up 0.7%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.74, approximately 7,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 296,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJP. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,268,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,576 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 635.7% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter worth about $1,607,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period.

