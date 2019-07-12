Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to report $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.71 billion. Iqvia posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.49.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Iqvia by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Iqvia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Iqvia by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

