iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.22, approximately 146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

