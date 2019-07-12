iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.12

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 661036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.5312 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,007.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

