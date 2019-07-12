ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) Shares Up 0%

ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP)’s stock price shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $100.14, 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

