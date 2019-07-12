J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.63

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and traded as high as $88.96. J2 Global shares last traded at $88.77, with a volume of 9,511 shares changing hands.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,213 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $190,981.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,406,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

