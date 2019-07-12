Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Sells $164,000.00 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

