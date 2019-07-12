Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JAG. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Kleckner sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $44,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $265,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 269,102 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 50,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

