JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBLU. Buckingham Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,420.00 price objective (up previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.15.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $166,045. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,493,000 after acquiring an additional 596,824 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.